⛳ Jayhawks Finish Ninth at Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Behind two top-10 finishes from graduate transfer Esme Hamilton and sophomore Jordan Rothman, Kansas women’s golf placed ninth in its opening tournament of the 2022-23 season at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on the UNM Championship Course Tuesday.

“I am really proud of Jordan Rothman and Esme Hamilton for their top-10 finish in a strong field like this,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said.

Kansas entered Tuesday’s final round in ninth and carded a 294 (+6) to finish in ninth with a three-round score of 883 (+19) in the 17-team field. Ohio State won the team title with an 853 (-11), which was 10 shots ahead of runner-up SMU 1-under 863.

“We had a good solid two days,” Kuhle said. “We had a really good chance of beating some pretty great teams in the top 10, however, finishing ninth was very close to our goal and we beat some good teams. Overall, this was a solid performance for the first tournament of the season and we will continue to work hard.”

A transfer from Tennessee-Chattanooga, Hamilton posted her first top-10 finish at Kansas and her 13th for her career. Hamilton recorded four birdies in Tuesday’s final round and shot a 69 (-3), vaulting from 22nd place to finishing tied for ninth in the 93-golfer field. The Nottingham, England native had a combined 10 birdies in her three rounds and ended with a 215 (-1) for the event.

“I am proud of Esme on how she stepped up and shot 69 for us the last day,” Kuhle said.

Rothman also tied for ninth at 215 (-1). Included was a career-low-tying 4-under 68 for Monday’s first round. KU senior Pear Pooratanaopa posted two 74s and ended the event with a 224 (+8), which tied for 46th place.

Freshmen Anna Shultse and Katie Ruge both concluded their collegiate debut on Tuesday. For the tournament, Shultse shot a 237 (+21) and Ruge 232 (+16), respectively. KU junior Hanna Hawks played as an individual and shot a three-round 229 (+13). Kent State’s Mayka Hoogeboom took medalist honors with a three-round 208 (-8), one shot ahead of Napat Lertsadwattana of New Mexico.

Kansas will play its second tournament of the fall campaign at the Texas A&M MoMorial Invitational, Sept. 20-21, at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas. KU last participated in the event in 2006.