🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Finish Virtual Cup #4 on Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swim and dive team competed in the KU Virtual Cup #4 presented by Capitol Federal on Thursday, as the Jayhawks get set for another dual matchup against Omaha on Saturday.

The fourth virtual cup consisted of the 800-yard freestyle relay, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley.

In the first event of the day, the 800-yard freestyle relay, the Jayhawk team of Kara Church, Lauryn Parrish, Claire Campbell and Paige Riekhof led the group with a time of 7:31.15.

In the 50-yard butterfly, Manon Manning started her day off with a victory in the event, finishing with a top time of 24.67. In the very next race, Manning put together her second top-time of the evening, winning the 50-yard backstroke in 24.69. Manning also took the top time in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing in 23.49.

In the 50-yard breaststroke, Dannie Dilsaver led KU with a time of 30.48, followed closely by Kate Steward, finishing in 30.61.

The Jayhawks raced in the 400-yard individual medley in the final race of the day, where Dilsaver swam to a finish in 4:24.99, followed by Riekhof in second in 4:27.26.

Thursday’s Virtual Cup was the fourth of six scheduled virtual meets, as the Jayhawks continue to prepare for meets throughout the season. Kansas will hit the road for the first team this season when they travel to Omaha, Nebraska to swim against Omaha on Saturday, November 7.