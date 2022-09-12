🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Finish Runner-Up, Cooper and Belisle Tie for 4th at Gopher Invitational

Juniors Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper were the top finishers for the Jayhawks, wrapping up the tournament tied for fourth place at -6. In just his second event as a Jayhawk, junior Gunnar Broin fired a 69 (-2) on Monday to finish tied for 13 th . William Duquette posted a 72 for his final round, tying for 38 th at +1. Freshman Will King tied for 78 th at +12.

The 29 th -ranked Jayhawks finished -15, after firing their best round of the tournament on Monday at 7-under, 277. Georgia Southern won the event at -20, while Kent State tied for second with Kansas at -15. Michigan State (-11) and host, Minnesota (-11), tied for fourth to round out the Top-5.

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team secured a Top-3 finish at the Gopher Invitational on Monday, finishing in second place in the competitive 16-team field at Windsong Farm Golf Club.

"We played Kansas golf today. We executed golf shots, played with some toughness and grit. We got off to a good start and just kept gaining momentum. Cecil and Davis finished top 5 for the week, and Gunnar had a good week as well. We need to build on this week and be better the next time we play."

Belisle had rounds of 72, 68, and 67 in the two-day tournament. He finished five shots back of the winner, Wilson Andress of Georgia Southern, and tied for fourth. Belisle concluded his tournament with a bogey-free final round of 67 (-4). The Minnesota native played the par-fives at -5 this weekend to secure his first Top-5 finish as a Jayhawk at -6.

Cooper also shot -6, tied for fourth with a 67,71, and 69 in his second event of the year. Cooper’s opening round of 67 tied for the third-lowest score of the opening round, carding six birdies. Cooper’s 67 and 69 this weekend marks his third round under par in just two events, and his second Top-5 finish in his collegiate career.

Broin’s T12 finish secures his first career Top-20 finish as a Jayhawk, shooting two consecutive rounds of 69 to finish the tournament at 4-under. After staying consistent all weekend, Broin came alive late in the final round, chalking up five birdies in six holes to give Kansas a chance at the win. Broin is also a Minnesota native who managed the course extremely well throughout the two-day competition.

Duquette posted a 70/72/72 for a 214 (+1) on the tournament, tying for 39th. Duquette opened the competition with a bogey-free round of 70 (-1). Duquette continues to stay consistent with his play, sitting at even par through the first two events of his junior campaign.

King shot a 225 (+12) over 54 holes. His best round came Sunday, firing a 73 and chalking up four birdies. King finished the event tied for 77th.

Juniors Sion Audrain, Zach Sokolosky and Hank Lierz competed at the Minnesota Golf Classic this weekend on Sept. 10-11. The Jayhawks were dominant at the event, securing a Top-10, Top-20 and Top-30 finish at the tournament. Audrain was three-over until firing off a final round 67 (-5) to finish 10th at -2. Sokolosky opened the tournament with a first-round 69, finishing tied for 12th at Even par. Lierz finished tied for 24th, posting a 73/73/72 at +2.

The Jayhawks will return to action Sep. 26-28 at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Mich.