👟 Jayhawks Finish Third at KU-KSU-WSU Triangular

WICHITA, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks opened their 2020 track and field schedule on Saturday at the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular in Wichita, Kansas, where the Jayhawks finished third as a team, scoring 191.5 points.

"“As a team, trying to get combined points, we didn’t do well, We had some individuals that performed well, but that’s not why we came here, we came to do well as a team. We just have to get better.”"

Kansas State scored the most combined points between the men and the women, compiling 254.5 points, followed by Wichita State’s 221 points and Kansas’ 191.5 points. Kansas senior Jedah Caldwell earned meet high point honors, scoring 14 points behind victories in the 60 meters and 200 meters.

In total, Kansas earned 10 event wins, including victories from Tyler Pride (long jump), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Ivan Henry (200 meters), Chandler Gibbens (3,000 meters), Samantha Van Hoecke (pole vault), Mariah Kuykendoll (400 meters), Honour Finley (600 yards), Jedah Caldwell (60 meters, 200 meters) and the mixed 4×400 meter relay.

In the men’s pole vault, the Kansas trio of Bradford, Kyle Rogers and Paulo Benavides took the top-three spots in the event, with Bradford winning with a vault of 5.60m (18-4.5 ft.), while Rogers placed second by clearing 5.20m (17-0.75 ft.), and Benavides placed third with a vault of 5.05m (16-6.75 ft.). Bradford’s clearance marked a new NCAA lead in the event, while breaking the meet record of 5.51m (18-1 ft.) set by Pat Manson in 1990.

On the track, Kuykendoll set a new personal best of 53.74 in the women’s 400 meters, which won her the event. Kuykendoll’s new personal best also ranks third in the NCAA entering this weekend, while besting the Triangular meet record of 55.23 set by Honour Finley in 2019.

In the final event of the day, the mixed 4×400 meter relay, which features two male and two female competitors, the Jayhawks took the event for the third-consecutive year, finishing in 3:29.29. The KU mixed 4×400 meter relay team consisted of Honour Finley, Cody Johnson, Mariah Kuykendoll and Ivan Henry.

“For what’s upcoming, we just have to continue competing and get healthy. Once we do those things as a team we will do better,” Redwine said.

Following Saturday’s Triangular, the Jayhawks will return home to Anschutz Sports Pavilion for the Jayhawk Classic on January 23-24. For more information on the Jayhawk Classic, click here.