Open Search
Track & Field

📸 Jayhawks Get Ready for NCAA Championships

Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 7, 2022 - runner Honour Finley of the Kansas Jayhawks, runner Anna Siemens of the Kansas Jayhawks, runner Mariah Kuykendoll of the Kansas Jayhawks and runner Satanya Wright of the Kansas Jayhawks during a practice at the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - runner Honour Finley of the Kansas Jayhawks during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - runner Anna Siemens of the Kansas Jayhawks and runner Mariah Kuykendoll of the Kansas Jayhawks during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - runner Satanya Wright of the Kansas Jayhawks during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - pole vaulter Clayton Simms of the Kansas Jayhawks during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - runner Honour Finley of the Kansas Jayhawks during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - /tf during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - decathlon athlete Alexander Jung of the Kansas Jayhawks during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Kansas Jayhawks
EUGENE, OR - June 6, 2022 - pole vaulter Zach Bradford of the Kansas Jayhawks during a practice for the NCAA Track and Field Championship at Hayward Field in Eugene, OR. Photo by Aiden Droge/Kansas Athletics
Powered by WMT Digital