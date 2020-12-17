🏈 Jayhawks Have 4 Honored by Big 12 Conference

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks landed four players on the honorable mention All-Big 12 squad, it was announced Thursday morning by the league.

Senior outside linebacker Kyron Johnson, senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, sophomore returner Kenny Logan Jr., and freshman cornerback Karon Prunty all received mention for their 2020 seasons.

Johnson, a native of Arlington, Texas, was second on the team in tackles this year with 42. He le the team in sacks with three and was second on the squad in tackles-for-loss with 4 ½. Johnson played in all nine games for the Jayhawks, making eight starts. He had a two-sack performance at Oklahoma in November.

Lassiter, a senior from Chandler, Ariz., led Kansas with 43 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns. He was fourth in the Big 12 in receptions per game at 4.8. Lassiter had a career game earlier this season against TCU, when he had seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Logan, a sophomore from St. Augustine, Fla., led the team in tackles and interceptions from his safety position, but was selected as a returner. He had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Iowa State this season. He averaged 26.5 yards per kick return on 13 attempts this season.

Prunty, a freshman from Portsmouth, Va., was a standout all season for the Jayhawks in his first season. Prunty started all nine games for Kansas, leading the team with 10 pass breakups. He also notched an interception and a forced fumble in his final game of the season against Texas Tech. Prunty is tied for the national lead among freshmen for pass breakups and is third in the Big 12. He finished with 26 tackles and one tackle-for-loss.