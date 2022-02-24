🏀 Jayhawks Have Seven Earn Academic All-Big 12 Honors

IRVING, Texas – Seven Kansas Jayhawks are among a group of 54 student-athletes who have been selected to the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Women’s Basketball team.

The first team consists of 43 selections, while 11 garnered second team recognition. With seven honorees, Kansas matched Iowa State for the second-most selections, behind only Oklahoma State with eight.

Jayhawks earning a spot on the first team were super-senior Julie Brosseau (Master of Business Administration), sophomore Ioanna Chatzileonti (Liberal Arts & Sciences), sophomore Katrine Jessen (Economics), redshirt sophomore Chandler Prater (Communication Studies) and senior Aniya Thomas (Communication Studies). On the second team from Kansas were junior Holly Kersgieter (Journalism & Mass Communications), sophomore Mia Vuksic (Liberal Arts & Sciences).

Thomas earns a spot on the first team for the third-consecutive season while Kersgieter and Prater are both two-time selections.

Following a fall semester in which Kansas Women’s Basketball set a new program-record with a 3.44 team GPA, the Jayhawks set another record for Academic All-Big 12 honorees with seven. The previous program-best was five Academic All-Big 12 selections, which has happened five times, including each of the past two seasons.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.