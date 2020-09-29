Jayhawks Finish 4th at Colonial; Hillier Takes 2nd

FORT WORTH, Texas – Led by Harry Hillier’s second-place finish, the Kansas Jayhawks men’s golf team finished tied for fourth at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational to open the 2020-21 season.

Kansas finished the 54-hole event at +23 and tied with Baylor and TCU for fourth. Oklahoma won the team title at -5.

Hillier, who finished the 2019-20 season with back-to-back top-ten finishes, had a brilliant start to the season for Kansas. He fired rounds of 69-70-70 to finish at -1. He tied with Pierceson Coody from Texas and Quade Cummins. Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister won the individual title at -3.

Hillier birdied the par-four 18th to post an even-par 70 for his final round and get into a tie for second place.

“I’m extremely proud of Harry,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “He made a lifestyle change this semester, and the dedication is already paying off. Also, I think he is starting to believe in himself, and his play is showing that confidence.”

Hillier wasn’t the only Jayhawk to have a strong debut and finish in the top 10. Ben Sigel finished tied for sixth at +1 for the tournament with rounds of 71-69-71. Sigel played the final five holes at one-under to stick at one-over for the tournament and get in the top six. He had four birdies in his final round.

Also for the Jayhawks, William Duquette and Luke Kluver finished at +13 and tied for 34th place. Zach Sokolosky finished 52nd at +21 and Sion Audrain was 55th at +27.

The Jayhawks will now turn their attention to the Big 12 Match Play Championship, which begins Friday at Houston Oaks Golf Club in Hockley, Texas.

“It was a tough day for the Jayhawks,” Bermel said. “We couldn’t get a good fourth score today, and that really hurt our team score…We’re really glad to be playing golf, and hopefully the guys learned something this week and will be better in match play this upcoming weekend.”