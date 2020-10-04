Kansas Tops TCU at Final Day of Match Play Championship

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas men’s golf team wrapped up play Sunday at the Big 12 Match Play Championship with a convincing 5-1-0 win over TCU.

The win earned Kansas fifth place in the tournament, notching impressive victories over Texas Tech and TCU.

The Jayhawks, of course, returned to action last weekend at the Colonial Collegiate and then brought the same lineup to Hockley. Playing their eighth round in two weeks, the Kansas lineup saved its best for last.

“The guys played well today,” coach Jamie Bermel said. “We could have beaten a lot of teams today. We got off to a fast start, and just kept our pressure on them the entire round. I’m proud of them today. We got beat up the previous two matches, but today, they responded, and did great.”

Harry Hillier had the shortest match of any Jayhawk on Sunday afternoon, topping his opponent 6&5. Hillier halved the first hole, and then won the next three to lead 3UP through four holes. The lead quickly shrunk to two after six holes, but Hillier won the next two holes and never trailed by less than four the rest of the way.

Luke Kluver also won by six holes, winning 6&4. Kluver won the first hole he played and never trailed in his match. Starting on No. 12, Kluver finished his match off on No. 7 with four holes to spare.

William Duquette and Sion Audrain each posted 4&2 wins against the Horned Frogs. Duquette halved the first two holes, before winning the third to take a lead he never surrendered. In fact, Duquette won the next hole to go up two and never trailed by fewer than that the rest of the way.

Audrain never led by more than two on his front nine, but then won three of the next four holes to take a 5UP lead at one point. He closed out the match on No. 7 with two play.

Ben Sigel also notched a point against TCU with a 3&2 win over his opponent. Sigel was all tied up through eight holes, but won three of the next six holes to take a commanding lead and secure a win. He closed out the win by halving No. 8 with two holes to still play.

Kansas will now take a couple of weeks off and return to the course on Oct. 18 at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Dallas.