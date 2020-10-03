Kansas Completes 2nd Day of Play at Big 12 Match Play Championship

HOCKLEY, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s golf program completed the second day of play at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at Houston Oaks on Saturday.

The Jayhawks fell to Oklahoma State, completing round robin play in their pool. Kansas went 1-2 overall, beating Texas Tech and losing to Oklahoma State and Texas.

Kansas will play Texas Tech on Sunday morning in a non-counting match, and then will play a team from the other pool for fifth place in the afternoon.

Despite the loss to Oklahoma State, Kansas has still had a successful two-week stretch in its return to the course this season. The Jayhawks finished fourth at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational, behind strong performances from Harry Hillier and Ben Sigel.

Kansas then pulled out a dramatic come-from-behind victory over Texas Tech, before falling in its final two matches.

Play on Sunday begins at 8 a.m.