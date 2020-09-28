Jayhawks Have Strong 1st Day at Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas – The University of Kansas men’s golf team had a productive first day at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club on Monday, starting its 2020-21 season in style.

The Jayhawks posted team rounds of 284 and 288 and sit in third place at 10-over par. The field is made up of all 10 conference opponents. Oklahoma leads the tournament at three-under, and Texas is second at +1.

Kansas was led by Harry Hillier, who is tied for first at -1. Hillier shot one-under 69 in the first round and followed that up with an even par 70 in the second. Hillier had a combined seven birdies in his two rounds and played his final eight holes at two-under par to post his even 70. Colonial Country Club, which hosts a PGA Tour event, is playing at 7,204 yards this tournament.

Ben Sigel also had a solid season debut with rounds of 71 and 69. He’s tied for fifth at even par. In the second round, Sigel birdied No. 9 to post a 34 on the front. Luke Kluver is also sitting in the top 15 after his first day. Kluver had rounds of 70 and 73 and is tied for 15th at three-over.

William Duquette is tied for 38th at nine-over par. Zach Sokolosky is in 49th place at +13. Sion Audrain is in 56th place at +18. He finished with a 76 in the second round.

The Jayhawks logged the lone eagle of the day when Duquette eagled the par-four sixth in the second round. Kansas had 26 birdies on the day and led the field in par three scoring at 3.19.

Duquette, Sokolosky and Audrain tee off in the final round Tuesday at 8:42 a.m. Sigel, Kluver and Hillier will follow at 8:51 a.m. Live stats are available through golfstat.