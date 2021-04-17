👟 Jayhawks Have Successful Weekend at Various Meets

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams had a busy day Saturday at the Sooner Invitational in Norman, Oklahoma and the Michael Johnson Invitational in Waco, Texas.

In Norman, Toni Englund finished second in the women’s heptathlon with 5,374 points. Her mark is the third-best in Kansas outdoor history and the 19th best showing in the NCAA this season. She finished first in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:23.11 to earn 782 points.

The junior from Leawood finished in the top three the 100m hurdles, the high jump, the long jump and the javelin throw.

In Waco, Marcus Quere won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:19.62. The senior held off Maxwel Kiplagat from Abilene Christian.

Additionally, Honour Finley won the women’s 400 in a time of 53.40 seconds and Zach Bradford won the men’s pole vault with a mark of 5.71m. The Jayhawks placed three in the top five of the men’s pole vault with Kyle Rogers finishing fourth and Christian Champen taking fifth, joining Bradford.

Bradford wasn’t the only pole vault winner for the Jayhawks. Samantha Van Hoecke won the women’s pole vault with a mark of 4.21m, which is the eighth-best mark in Kansas outdoor history.

On Friday, Gleb Dudarev won the men’s hammer throw at 70.06m, establishing a new stadium record. Dudarev already owns the third-best mark in the NCAA set earlier this season.

Also in Waco, Alexandra Emilianov finished third in the women’s shot put at 16.42m, which is the fourth-best mark in Kansas outdoor history. She now owns three of the top four throws in program history.

The women’s 4X400m team of Finley, Jeddah Caldwell, Erin Sermons and Mariah Kuykendoll finished second in 3:37.30.

Kansas will return to action when it travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas to compete in the John McDonnell Invitational on April 23-24.