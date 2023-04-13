🥎 Jayhawks Head South for a Weekend Series in Austin

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (19-17, 1-5 Big 12) is set for its third Big 12 Conference series as it heads to Austin, Texas, to take on No. 8 Texas (33-8-1, 6-3 Big 12) at Red & Charline McCombs Field April 14-16.

The game on April 14 will begin at 6 p.m. CT, followed by a contest on April 15 at 4:30 p.m. The series finale will be on April 16 will start at 12 p.m.

After three close games against No. 2 Oklahoma State last weekend, the Jayhawks rose to No. 59 on the RPI list for KU’s highest mark this season. Freshmen outfielders Presley Limbaugh and Aynslee Linduff led the way against OSU. Limbaugh hit .455 with five hits and one RBI while Linduff batted .429 with an on-base percentage of .500. Limbaugh and Linduff are both batting a team-high .307 this season, which is good enough for seventh on the all-time Kansas freshman batting average list.

The pitching staff has been stellar this season and holds a team-wide 3.07 ERA, with 156 strikeouts in 36 games. Behind the plate, junior Lyric Moore leads the Big 12 with 11 runners caught stealing.

Kansas is tough to beat when leading, as the Jayhawks are 14-0 when leading after the fourth inning. KU is also 11-0 when it scores at least six runs. This can be attributed to freshman reliever Lizzy Ludwig, who has the second-most saves in the Big 12 with three. Ludwig currently has a team-low 1.64 ERA in 19 appearances.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

All three games will be broadcasted on the Longhorn Network via ESPN+ with David Saltzman and Cat Osterman on the call. Fans can also listen live on Texas Sports Radio or follow live stats at kuathletics.com.