👟 Jayhawks Head South for Carolina Challenge this Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s and women’s track and field teams will head south to compete in the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, South Carolina on Friday and Saturday, where the Jayhawks are represented by 10 athletes competing in seven events.

The meet officially kicks off on Friday at 10 a.m., CT, while the second day of competition begins at 10 a.m., CT on Saturday, with live results available throughout the weekend here.

Kansas is among several Division I programs competing at the Carolina Challenge, including host South Carolina, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State and VCU, among others.

The Jayhawks will have two 4×400 meter relays in action on Saturday, while Ivan Henry (200 meters), Jedah Caldwell (200 meters), Morganne Mukes (200 meters), Honour Finley (400 meters) Mariah Kuykendoll (400 meters), Ethan Fogle (400 meters), Cody Johnson (400 meters) and Treyvon Ferguson (triple jump) will compete in individual events between Friday and Saturday.

This weekend marks Kansas’ fourth meet of the indoor season, after hosting the Jayhawk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas on January 23-24. Kansas will hit the road for its remaining seven meets of the indoor season.

So far this season, seven Jayhawks rank in the top-25 of the NCAA in their respective event, including Gleb Dudarev (weight throw), Zach Bradford (pole vault), and Kuykendoll (400 meters), who rank in the top-10 of their events. The KU men made their second appearance in the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) top-25, coming in at No. 14, while the Kansas women ranked No. 49.

For more information on the Carolina Challenge, including a full schedule of events, start lists and more, click here.