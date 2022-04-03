⛳ Jayhawks Head to Arizona to Tackle Whirlwind Golf Club

CHANDLER, Ariz. – The 19th-ranked Kansas Men’s Golf Team will continue its spring schedule Monday at the Cowboy Classic at Whirlwind Golf Club, hosted by the University of Wyoming.

The Jayhawks will be part of a 25-team field that includes seven teams ranked inside the Golfstat Top 75. Joining the Jayhawks at the Par-72, 7,334-yard course will be: Wyoming, Iowa State, No. 38 Nevada, Colorado, No. 53 UC Davis, No. 59 San Diego, Long Beach State, No. 71 Loyola Marymount, Fresno State, Colorado State, No. 68 TCU, UC Irvine, UNLV, UNCW, Utah Valley, Gonzaga, Utah State, Southern Utah, UCSB, UTSA, New Mexico State, Cal State Fullerton, Weber State and No. 72 San Diego State.

Coach Jamie Bermel and the Jayhawks will go with a lineup of Callum Bruce, Luke Kluver, Harry Hillier, Ben Sigel and Davis Cooper.

“It’s a big field this week as there will be 25 teams,” Bermel said. “The pace of play will be slow, and we need to have a lot of patience this week. It’s going to be really hot this week, so we will definitely need to adjust our yardages as the golf ball will be flying a long ways.”

Kansas will be grouped with Nevada, Iowa State and host Wyoming. The teams will play 36 holes on Monday and the final 18 on Tuesday. There will be a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., CT.

The Jayhawks are coming off a third-place finish at the Seahawk Intercollegiate in Wilmington, N.C., last week. Hillier had the high finish for the Jayhawks in the lineup, finishing tied for 10th at even par after a final round 68. Hillier enters the Cowboy Classic with a scoring average of 71.00.

Bruce was inside the Top 15, tying for 13th at +1. He leads the team in scoring average at 70.65 with three Top 5s, two Top 10s and two Top 20s in eight events this season. Sigel picked up his second-straight Top 20 finish in Wilmington, tying for 17th at +2. His low round was a final round 70. Sigel has finished in the Top 25 in three-straight events.

Cooper tied for 23rd at the Seahawk Intercollegiate at +4, while Kluver, who is second on the team in scoring average at 70.75, tied for 58th in Wilmington.

Live Stats for the Cowboy Classic will be provided by Golfstat.