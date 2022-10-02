⛳ Jayhawks Head to Arkansas for The Blessings Collegiate Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s and men’s golf teams will compete at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational, Oct. 3-5, at Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The tournament will be streamed on the GOLF Channel, airing from 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Central) each day.

In an 11-team field, the Blessings Collegiate Invitational is a 54-hole tournament that will consist of 18-holes played each day. On Monday, Oct. 3, the women’s teams will tee off at 11:30 a.m. (Central). The following day, the women will start at 9:45 a.m. The Blessings Club Golf Course has a par 72 and measures 6,452 yards.

KU women’s golf will travel five for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, with super-senior Esme Hamiliton, sophomores Jordan Rothman and Johanna Ebner, freshmen Anna Shultse and senior Pear Pooratanaopa. Hamilton and Rothman tied for ninth at the Dick McGuire Invitational on Sept. 12-13, while Ebner tied for 10th at the “Mo” Morial, Sept. 20-21. Shultse and Poorantanaopa will be competing in their second tournament this fall for the Jayhawks.

Kansas has posted top-10 finishes in both of its previous fall tournaments, finishing ninth at the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, and ninth at the “Mo” Morial Invitational in Bryan, Texas.

Joining Kansas at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational are host Arkansas, California, Clemson, Ole Miss, Louisville, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCF, UCLA and UNLV.

Live scoring for the Blessing Collegiate Invitational will be via Goltstat.com and can be found here.