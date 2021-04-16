⛳️ Jayhawks Head to Big 12 Championship in The Woodlands, Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf will next compete at the 24th Big 12 Women’s Golf Championship, April 18-20 at The Club of Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. This is the 25th year the conference has existed but the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big 12 Championship will consist of three rounds with 18 holes each day. Teams will play in threesomes beginning at 8 a.m. (CT). TCU and Kansas State will play alongside Kansas for the April 18 round. The second and third round pairings will be determined based on the previous round scores.

There are nine teams that participate in Big 12 women’s golf – Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech. For the Big 12 Championship, The Club of Carlton Woods measures 6,345 yards with a par 72 and it is a Tom Fazio Championship Course.

Kansas will send five golfers with juniors Sera Tadokoro and Aristelle Acuff, sophomores Lauren Heinlein and Abby Glynn and freshman Hanna Hawks.

Kansas is coming off a fifth-place finish at the Lone Star Invitational, April 12-13, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas. Heinlein led KU shooting a school 54-hole record 206 (-10) in finishing second at the tournament. Heinlein’s 65 (-7) in the second round is the second-lowest round in Kansas history and the lowest for a par 72 course. Heinlein also shot a 68 (-4) in her final round, giving her three sub-par rounds in 2020-21.

Acuff led KU at the Clemson Invitational, March 26-28, with a three-round 220 (+4) which placed her tied for 24th. Tadokoro has been Kansas’ top finisher in three of KU’s six events in 2020-21, including 36th-place at the Briar’s Creek Invitational, March 15-16. Glynn has competed in all six tournaments for KU in 2020-21, while Hawks will be in her fourth tourney, all this spring.

Historically, Kansas has had an all-tournament selection, individuals that have placed in the top 10, in six of the last seven Big 12 Championships beginning in 2013. In 2014, Kansas posted its best team finish at the Big 12 Championship when the Jayhawks tied for fourth and later advanced to the NCAA Championship. Additionally, Kansas’ Amanda Costner was the 2007 Big 12 individual medalist shooting a 221 in Waco, Texas.

Live stats of the Big 12 Championship will be available here via Golfstat.