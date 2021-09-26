⛳ Jayhawks Head to Colorado for Golfweek Red Sky Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s golf will compete in its third tournament of the fall at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, Sept. 27-29, at Red Sky Golf Club, in Wolcott, Colorado, located near Vail.

Red Sky Golf Club measures 6,257 yards with a par 72. The 54-hole tournament will feature 18 holes each day. Kansas is one of 20 teams in the field along with Cal State Fullerton, Central Arkansas, Colorado, Dallas Baptist, Delaware, Denver, East Tennessee State, Kennesaw State, Long Beach State, Minnesota, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pepperdine, Rutgers, South Florida, San Diego State, Washington State, Wyoming and Xavier.

For the Golfweek Red Sky Classic, Kansas will take super-senior Sera Tadokoro, seniors Lauren Heinlein, Pear Pooratanaopa and Abby Glynn and freshman Jordan Rothman. Freshman Caroline Wales will compete as an individual.

Kansas is coming off a fourth-place finish at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas, Sept. 20-21, its second upper-half finish in as many events this fall. KU placed seventh out of 16 teams at the Dick McGuire Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Sept. 13-14.

Tadokoro was KU’s top finisher at the Dick McGuire Invitational placing fifth and posting three rounds under par. Heinlein, Pooratanaopa and Glynn tied for 10th in the 62-golfer field at the Marilynn Smith/Sunflower Invitational. Rothman was KU’s second-best finisher at the Dick McGuire placing 16th in the 93-golfer field.

Live stats for the Golfweek Red Sky Classic can be found here via Golfstat.com.