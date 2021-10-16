🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Head to Florida for Quail Valley Collegiate

VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team will look for its third-straight stroke play tournament championship this weekend when it heads to the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational at Quail Valley Golf Club. The two-day, 54-hole event begins Sunday with 36 holes and wraps up with 18 holes on Monday.

The Jayhawks are joined in the field by host Michigan State, South Florida, Northwestern, Kent State, Indiana, Memphis, Kansas City, Miami (Ohio), Nebraska, Boston College, Rutgers, Jacksonville, Maryland, Toledo and Louisiana.

Coach Jamie Bermel’s team won both the Gopher Invitational and the Windon Memorial in back-to-back fashion, before finishing sixth at the Big 12 Match Play Championship last week in Texas. Bermel will go with the five-man lineup of Luke Kluver, Harry Hillier, Callum Bruce, Ben Sigel and Davis Cooper.

“We’re back to stroke play, so that will be a small adjustment,” Bermel said. “We need to be ready to play this week on the first hole. If the wind doesn’t blow, there will be some low scores.”

The Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational marks the fifth tournament of the fall schedule for the Jayhawks, who will wrap up their fall slate later this month at the Ka’anapali Classic in Maui. The Jayhawks finished fifth at the season-opening Marquette Intercollegiate, before their back-to-back wins in Minnesota and Illinois.

Kansas has been paced by Luke Kluver, who has finished in the Top 10 in all three events, including a win at the Gopher Invitational. He has been below par in eight of his nine rounds in stroke play events and has been at even par or better in all nine. Kluver, who went 3-2 at Match Play, has a stroke play average of 69.00 this season. Cooper has also won this year, picking up the victory at the Windon Memorial. He has a scoring average of 71.11, which is tied with Hillier for the third-best on the team. Bruce, who has a Top 5 and a Top 10 to his credit, is second on the team with a 70.67 scoring average.

Sigel, who had a strong week at Match Play, going 3-1-1, has a scoring average of 71.67 entering this tournament.

Live stats for the Quail Valley Collegiate will be through Golfstat and will be available here.