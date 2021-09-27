🏈 Jayhawks Head to Iowa State for Conference Battle with Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1 Big 12) head to Ames, Iowa to take on the Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 2, in what will be the second conference game and the first on the road for the Jayhawks this season. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. on FS1 with Erin Collins (PxP) and Devin Gardner (Analyst) on the call.

Kansas has already played a pair of road games, traveling to Coastal Carolina and Duke in September. The Jayhawks and Cyclones will be facing off for the 101st time in series history with Kansas owning a 50-44-6 advantage all-time. Kansas last won in Ames on Oct. 4, 2008, beating the Cyclones 35-33. Todd Reesing threw for 319 yards in the win, while Kerry Meier had seven catches for 125 yards.

The Cyclones enter this year’s matchup with a 2-2 record. Running back Breece Hall has rushed for 428 yards and six touchdowns in four games, while quarterback Brock Purdy has 888 yards and four touchdowns already this season.

QUICK HITS

• Kansas is coming off of one of its best recent offensive performances Saturday at Duke. The Jayhawks totaled 530 yards of total offense, while collecting 21 total first downs. Kansas gained 207 rushing yards and 323 passing yards. That output marked just the fourth time since 2000 Kansas posted 20+ first downs, 300+ passing yards and 200+ rushing yards in the same game against a Power 5 opponent.

• The Jayhawks averaged 7.4 yards per play against the Blue Devils, which is the 14th-best single-game mark for a Kansas team since 2000 and seventh-best against a Power 5 opponent.

• Quarterback Jason Bean passed for 323 yards, while running back Devin Neal rushed for 107 yards and receiver Trevor Wilson had five catches for 122 yards. That marked the first time Kansas had a 300-yard passer, 100- yard rusher and 100-yard receiver in the same game since Sept. 26, 2009 against Southern Mississippi.

• The team’s 530 yards of total offense marks the eighth-best single-game total since 2010.

• Jason Bean and North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell are the only quarterbacks nationally to post a 100-yard rushing game and a 300-yard passing game through four weeks of the season. Howell has done both twice. Bean rushed for 102 yards at Coastal Carolina before his 323-yard passing game at Duke.

• Redshirt freshman receiver Lawrence Arnold had eight catches for 76 yards against Duke. He’s the seventh Jayhawk receiver since 2011 to have eight catches in a game. His eight catches against the Blue Devils were the most by a Kansas receiver since 2019.

• Junior linebacker Rich Miller had 14 tackles against Duke last time out. His 14 stops are the most by a Kansas defender since linebacker Joe Dineen also had 14 against Texas on Nov. 23, 2018.

• Redshirt freshman cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson had his first career interception on Saturday and returned it 65 yards deep into Duke territory. His 65-yard return is the longest interception return by a Jayhawk defender since Marcquis Roberts returned a pick 85 yards the other way for a touchdown in 2015.

• Junior safety Kenny Logan Jr., has 37 tackles, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles in four games this season. He ranks 23rd nationally in tackles per game and second in the Big 12 Conference. Logan is the only player in the country who has 35-plus tackles, four-plus pass breakups and multiple forced fumbles already this season.

• True freshman Devin Neal posted the first 100-yard rushing game of his career Saturday at Duke, totaling 107 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries. He had a long run of 62 yards in the third quarter. The Jayhawks also completed a 61-yard pass when Jason Bean found Kwamie Lassiter II for a touchdown. It marked the first time since Sept. 23, 2017 against West Virginia that Kansas had a 60-plus yard run and a 60-plus yard pass in the same game.

UP NEXT

Following a bye week, the Jayhawks will return home to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Oct. 16, 2021. Kickoff time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.