🏐 Jayhawks Head to Manhattan for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Volleyball (14-11, 6-8 Big 12) hits the road this weekend for their last regular-season series of the year. The Jayhawks head to Manhattan, Kansas to face Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Nov. 26-27.

Both matches are set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a sweep of TCU last weekend, on Nov. 19-20. KU took down the Horned Frogs by scores of 3-2 and 3-1. Kansas State will be looking to break a two game losing streak after being swept by Texas 0-3 on both Nov. 18 and 19.

Coming off of the TCU series, Kansas had two players earn Big 12 weekly titles. Freshman Camryn Turner earned the Big 12 Rookie of the Week title and senior Rachel Langs was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the week. This marks the first career weekly honor for Turner and third for Langs. Langs was previously named Defensive Player of the week on Oct. 1, 2018 and Rookie of the Week on Oct. 15, 2018.

Freshman Camryn Turner continues to improve as she set three new career highs and tied one in the TCU series. On Saturday, Nov. 20 the setter had six kills, eight points and four blocks. Turner also had 20 digs which ties a career high; the last time she had this number was Oct. 30, 2021.

Langs also put up a notable performance in the TCU series. The middle blocker had a career-high 11 blocks on Friday, Nov. 19 against the Horned Frogs.

Kansas State has an identical conference record to the Jayhawks, 6-8. They are ranked sixth in the conference and have an overall record of 15-10. The Wildcats have been on the road and will return home for the first time since their series against Texas Tech (Oct. 27-28). In Big 12 play, the Wildcats have split their home matches 3-3. They have lost three of their last four games, all of which were on the road.

The in-state rivals have met a total of 115 times. Kansas State leads the all-time series 49-66 over Kansas, with the first meeting between the two programs dating back to 1975. Kansas and Kansas State have split the last two series, with KU losing 2-3 then winning 3-1 in 2019, before winning 3-1 and losing 2-3 in 2020.

UP NEXT

The Selection Show for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament is Sunday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The show will be broadcast on ESPNU.