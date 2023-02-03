⛳️ Jayhawks Head to Orlando for the UCF Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Women’s Golf team continues the 2022-23 spring season at the UCF Challenge, Feb. 5-7, at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. This will be the first time KU has been back to the event since 2012.

In a 17-team field, the 54-hole tournament will consist of 18-holes played on Feb. 5 at 8:30 a.m. CT. The Jayhawks will continue the tournament with 18-holes on Feb. 6, at 8:30 a.m. CT and conclude the final 18-holes on Feb. 7 with an 8:30 a.m. CT. start time. The Eagle Creek Golf Club is a par 72 and measures 6,379 yards.

Kansas will travel five student-athletes for the UCF Challenge with graduate transfer Esme Hamiliton, sophomore Jordan Rothman, Johanna Ebner and Lauren Clark, and the KU team captain super-senior Abby Glynn.

Ebner is coming off a top-10 finish at the Match in the Desert in Superstition Mountain, Arizona on January 23rd, where Ebner tied for sixth with a 4-under 68 score. Glynn posted a top-20 finish competing as an individual with a 2-under 70 performance. Glynn finished tied for 11th.

Hamiliton and Rothman both posted even par (72) and tied for 21st at the Match in the Desert. Hamilton posted her first eagle as a Jayhawk. The duo is heading into their seventh match of the 2022-2023 spring season.

Clark will be heading to her home course this weekend after a tie for 33rd finish at the Match in the Desert. She will be competing in her fourth tournament as a Jayhawk.

Joining Kansas at UCF Challenge are host UCF, Wake Forest, Michigan State, North Texas, College of Charleston, Penn State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Northwestern, Iowa State, ODU, Kent State, VA Tech, UNCW, and North Florida.

Live scoring for UCF Challenge will be via Goltstat.com and can be found here.





