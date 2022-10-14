👟 Jayhawks Head to Stillwater for Weis-Crockett Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas cross country team will close out the regular season on Saturday, October 15, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the Weis-Crockett Invitational. The race will be hosted by Oklahoma State at the OSU Cross Country Course.

The men’s division will kick off the day with an 8K race beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT, followed by the women’s 6K at 9:20 a.m. CT.

In total, 29 teams will be in attendance, including fellow Big 12 schools Oklahoma and Kansas State.

Junior Chandler Gibbens has been leading the Jayhawks during the 2022 campaign with top-five finishes in all three meets thus far. Gibbens last competed at the Gans Creek Classic on September 30 in Columbia, Missouri. The Missouri native finished in second place with a personal-best time of 23:39.1 in the 8K.

He started off the season with a first-place victory at the Bob Timmons Classic in the 6K with a time of 18:21.6, then finished second at the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational in the men’s 8K, clocking in at 24:10.8.

On the women’s side, sophomore Kenadi Krueger was the first Jayhawk to finish at the Gans Creek Classic, placing in 68th place with a personal-best time of 21:51.3 for the 6K. Junior Lona Latema was 78th (22:00.1), followed by junior Avryl Johnson in 83rd (22:05.1) and sophomore Aaliyah Moore in 93rd (22:14.7).

Following the race, Kansas will make the trip to Lubbock, Texas, for the Big 12 Cross Country Championships on October 28. The Championships are hosted by Texas Tech at the Chaparral Ridge Cross Country Course, with the women’s 6K will kick off the meet at 10 a.m. CT and the men’s 8K will follow at 11 a.m. CT. Both races will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.