🏈 Jayhawks Head to Stillwater to Take on 15th Ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Fresh off a hard-fought battle with No. 3/2 Oklahoma, the Kansas Jayhawks (1-6, 0-4 Big 12) will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the No. 15/15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) on Saturday, October 30 in Boone Pickens Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m. CT and will air on FS1 with Tim Brando (PxP) and Spencer Tillman (Analyst) on the call.

The game will be the second conference road test for the Jayhawks this season, while it is their second-straight game against a ranked opponent, after narrowly falling to No. 3/2 Oklahoma in Lawrence on October 23.

Kansas’ effort against Oklahoma was one of the top offensive performances of the season for the Jayhawks, totaling 412 yards of offense. True freshman running back Devin Neal picked up the second 100-yard rushing game of his career, while quarterback Jason Bean threw for 246 yards and a touchdown

The Cowboys are coming off their first loss of the season last weekend, dropping a 24-21 game at Iowa State. Coach Mike Gundy’s team leads the conference in rushing defense, allowing just 94.3 yards per game. Malcolm Rodriguez leads the conference in tackles per game at 10.4 and has 73 total stops on the season.

QUICK HITS