🛶 Jayhawks Head to Sunshine State Invite

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas rowing will compete in their second regatta of the 2021 season in Sarasota, Florida at the two-day Sunshine State Invite.

"After a dual last weekend, this week's racing set up will be much different as we will line up to race against five or six other teams at once on a world championship course. This is an opportunity to feel what a big race is like while trying to stay internal about executing our race plan. "

The race will feature a host of top NCAA Division I women’s rowing teams such as UCF, Clemson, Miami, Jacksonville, Kansas State, and Stetson.

Day one of the race is Friday, April 2 with the 2V4 launching at 4:30 p.m. (ET). Kansas will compete next in the 1V4 at 5 p.m., 2V8 at 5:15 p.m., and lastly in the 1V8 at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 3 will commence at 8 a.m. (ET) with the 1V8, the 2V8 following next at 8:15 a.m., the 1V4 at 8:30 a.m., and wrapping up the regatta with the 2V4 at 9 a.m.

The Jayhawks are coming off a strong season opening performance back on March 26 against the Sooners in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. After a 677-day layoff due to the pandemic, Kansas notched victories in three out of four races. In the 2V4, the Oread cruised to a 8:06.54 finish ahead of Oklahoma’s crew at 8:15.6. The Wakarusa navigated a tight finish of 7:57.28 to finish before the Sooners at 7:59.16. The Ad Astra kept the Jayhawk’s momentum going in the 2V8 with a commanding victory of 6:54.59 leaving Oklahoma behind at 7:09.34. The Sooners got on the board in the final race of the day, the 1V8. Oklahoma’s crew tallied a two second differential of 6:37.16 slightly ahead of the Crimson at 6:39.38.

Kansas’ 2V8 garnered the first weekly honor from the Big 12, as Boat of the Week on Thursday, April 1.