🥎 Jayhawks Head to Tennessee for Fourth Road Trip of Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks take their fourth road trip in four weeks to Tennessee to take on Austin Peay on Thursday, Feb. 29, at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville, Tennessee. First pitch against the Governors is set for 5 p.m. CT. The next day, Kansas will take the short trip to Nashville to face off against Belmont in a three-game series are E.S. Rose Park from March 1-2. KU will play its first game against the Bruins Friday at 4 p.m., before playing in a doubleheader on Saturday, March 2. The first game is set for 1 p.m. with the second game following 30 minutes afterward. Entering the weekend, Kansas has amassed a winning streak of six games, the program’s most since Feb. 21-29, 2020.

Last week at the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station, Kansas went a perfect 5-0 along with three run-rule victories. Kansas outscored its opponents 48-9, highlighted with a 1-0 win against No. 18 Texas A&M on Feb. 24, A&M’s first loss and only loss of the season. Kasey Hamilton led the way against the Aggies as she pitched a complete-game shutout in which she allowed just four hits. Hamilton finished the weekend without allowing a run in 13.0 innings pitched. She nearly threw a no-hitter against UTSA on Feb. 22, but was spoiled by a single in the top of the fifth. In the Texas A&M game, Olivia Bruno hit the go-ahead home run, her first of the season, in the top of the seventh to edge the Aggies.

Kansas is currently led by its sophomore class, with four sophomores ranking in the top-five in batting average for the squad. Presley Limbaugh leads with an average of .413, along with a team-high 19 hits, 14 RBI, 10 walks and an on-base percentage of .518. Right behind her is Aynslee Linduff (.381), Campbell Bagshaw (.371) and Hailey Cripe (.340). Angela Price is the lone upperclassman with an average above the .350 mark. Price has also stolen six bases on seven attempts, which leads the Big 12.

So far this season, seven different pitchers have seen innings, led by Hamilton (40.1 IP) and Katie Brooks (33.1). Brooks posted a career-high 10 strikeouts in just five innings pitched against UTSA on Feb. 23 and leads the team with 36 strikeouts and a 5-0 record. The pitching staff has held opponents to a batting average of .241 along with an ERA of 2.80.

Head Coach Jennifer McFalls eclipsed the 100 career wins mark with Kansas’ victory over UTSA on Feb. 22. She became the fourth head coach in program history to reach the achievement. McFalls now sits at 104 career wins.

Kansas and Austin Peay have met one time in program history. On Feb. 28, 2010, Kansas defeated the Governors 9-0 en route to a fifth inning run-rule victory in Chattanooga, Tennessee. This will be the first time Kansas and Belmont have faced off.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The matchup against Austin Peay on Feb. 29 will be streamed on ESPN+. While the games against Belmont will not be streamed, fans are encouraged to follow along live statistics, as well as the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the action.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host its home opener against Creighton on Tuesday, March 5, at 5 p.m., at Arrocha Ballpark, before taking on in its first Big 12 Conference series against Conference newcomer UCF from March 8-10 in Orlando, Florida.