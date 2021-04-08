🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks Head to Texas for Aggie Invitational

Tournament: Aggie Invitational

Course: Traditions Golf Club

Par/Yards: 72/7,227

Participating teams: Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Lamar, Louisville, Nebraska, New Mexico State, North Texas, Northern Illinois, Oklahoma, Prairie View A&M, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV, UTSA.

Live Stats: GolfStat

BRYAN, Texas – The Kansas Men’s Golf team is set to open play at the three-day Aggie Invitational on Friday morning at the Traditions Golf Club.

The Jayhawks will tee off beginning at 8:50 a.m., Friday morning and will be grouped with Louisville and Houston. The Kansas lineup for the Aggie Invitational is Luke Kluver, Harry Hillier, William Duquette, Ben Sigel and Jeff Doty. Zach Sokolosky will also join the Jayhawks, playing as an individual.

“We’re looking forward to the event this week,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “We haven’t played this course since I’ve been at Kansas, but I’ve heard a lot of great things about it. It’s a hard course against a very good field.”

Kluver, Hillier, Duquette and Sigel have been in the lineup for each of the spring events for the Jayhawks this year. They’ll be joined by Doty, who will be making his spring debut.

“We have the same four guys that have played all year, and we’ve added Jeff Doty to the five-man spot,” Bermel said. “Jeff has been nursing a bad back and seems to be over the hump. He gives us a lot of experience, and I am hopeful he can add to our depth and post some good scores.”

Kluver has led the way for the Jayhawks so far this spring. Kluver has three-straight top 20 finishes, dating back to the Maridoe Collegiate Invite in the fall. His most recent time out, Kluver finished tied for 18th at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate. Prior to that, Kluver finished T4 at the Maridoe and T8 at the Lamkin Grips San Diego Classic. Of the 13 rounds Kluver has played this full season, nine of them have been at par or better.

Duquette had a sixth-place finish at the San Diego Classic, and Hillier hasn’t finished lower than 49th in any event he’s played in this year. Hillier finished tied for 38th at the Hootie at Bulls Bay last month, including a second-round 71. Three of his last four rounds have been even-par or better.

Sigel finished tied for 28th last time out and posted a final-round 70 (-2) to carry some momentum into this week’s tournament.

Live scoring for the event will be available on Golfstat. The Jayhawks will play 18 holes a day Friday through Sunday.