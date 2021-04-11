⛳️ Jayhawks Head to Texas for the Lone Star Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team will play its third spring tournament at the 2021 Lone Star Invitational, April 12-13, at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.

The Lone Star Invitational will consist of two rounds, 36 holes, on April 12, and the final round of 18 holes on April 13. The Golf Club of Houston measures 6,392 yards with a par 72. Kansas is one of seven teams represented in the field along with Houston (host), Baylor, BYU, SMU, Texas State and Tulane.

Kansas will send five golfers with juniors Sera Tadokoro and Aristelle Acuff (photo above), sophomores Lauren Heinlein and Abby Glynn and freshman Hanna Hawks.

Kansas is coming off its strongest finish of the spring season when the Jayhawks tied for seventh at the Clemson Invitational, March 26-28. The 18-team field at the Clemson Invitational consisted of 10 nationally-ranked teams.

Acuff led KU at the Clemson Invitational with a three-round 220 (+4) which placed her tied for 24th. Tadokoro has been Kansas’ top finisher in three of KU’s five events in 2020-21, including 36th-place at the Briar’s Creek Invitational, March 15-16, at Johns Island, S.C. Heinlein and Glynn have competed in all five tournaments for KU in 2020-21, while Hawks will be in her third tourney, all this spring.

The Lone Star Invitational will be great prep for the 2021 Big 12 Championship, April 18-20, at The Club at Carlton Woods at The Woodlands, Texas.

Live stats of the Lone Star Invitational will be available here via Golfstat.