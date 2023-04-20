⛳️ Jayhawks Head to the Big 12 Conference Championship

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following its runner-up finish at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, the Kansas women’s golf team heads to Dallas for the Big 12 Conference Championship at the Dallas Athletic Club, April 20-23.

In a nine-team field, the 54-hole Big 12 Conference Championship will consist of three 18-hole rounds on April 20, 21 and 22. On April 21, KU will be paired with Kansas State and Oklahoma and will tee off at 10 a.m. CT. Tee times for the second and third rounds will begin at 8 a.m. and pairings will be based on how the teams rank from the previous rounds. The Dallas Athletic Club has a par 72 and measures 6,264 yards.

KU will travel six for the Big 12 Conference Championship with graduate transfer Esme Hamilton, super-senior Abby Glynn, sophomores Jordan Rothman, Johanna Ebner, and Lauren Clark and freshmen Anna Wallin.

In its last outing, Kansas lost to No. 7 Texas, 4-1-0, in the finals of the Big 12 Match Play Tournament, April 7-9, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Jayhawks finished pool play with 17 points which made KU the top seed heading into bracket play. KU defeated Baylor in the semifinals before falling to Texas in the championship. Hamilton and Clark led KU as each posted 5-3-0 records in the eight matches played at the event.

Historically, Glynn will be competing in her third Big 12 Championship. She tied for 32nd last year and tied for 22nd in 2021. Rothman played in two of three rounds at the 2022 Big 12 Championship, while Ebner played in one. Clark, Hamilton and Wallin will be competing in their first Big 12 Championship.

Joining Kansas at the Big 12 Conference Championship are host Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, and Kansas State.

Historically, Kansas’ lone league championship was when it won the 1990 Big Eight Conference title at Alvamar Golf Club in Lawrence. The Jayhawks’ highest finish in the Big 12 era, since 1996-97, was when they tied for fourth in 2014 at the UT Gold Club in Austin, Texas. The 2014 KU team would later receive an NCAA Regional at-large selection and advance to the NCAA Championship.

Live scoring for the 2023 Big 12 Conference Championship will be via Goltstat.com and can be found here. The final round will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ starting at 12:30 p.m.