🏀 Jayhawks Headed to Face Oklahoma State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball is set to play its next two games against Oklahoma State, beginning with a trip to Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Saturday afternoon to face the Cowgirls. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

The two teams will then face each other in Lawrence on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. CT in a game that was rescheduled by the Big 12 after several teams had games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in early January.

Kansas will play its second straight road game after the Jayhawks dropped a 77-62 decision at No. 13 Iowa State on Wednesday night in Ames. The loss dropped KU to 12-5 on the year and 3-4 in Big 12 play. For the second straight week, the Jayhawks are receiving votes in the latest AP Poll. Kansas went 1-1 last week after defeating No. 13/12 Texas 70-66 in overtime on Jan. 12, before falling late to No. 14/13 Baylor, 82-79, on Jan. 16.

Super-senior guard Julie Brosseau reached double figures in scoring for the third time this season and hit a pair of career milestones in the Jayhawks game at Iowa State. Brosseau hit the 200th three-pointer of her career during the first quarter and later scored her 1,000th career point as she finished with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

Kansas was led by Zakiyah Franklin, who had 14 points on Wednesday night at Iowa State. Despite being KU’s second-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game and scoring in double figures 12 times, it was the first time that Franklin has led the Jayhawks in scoring this season. She also leads KU and ranks eighth in the Big 12 with an average of 4.0 assists per game.

Holly Kersgieter had a streak of 11 straight games with 10 or more points snapped on Wednesday as she was held to eight points against ISU. Kersgieter is KU’s leading scorer, averaging 14.1 points per game for the year and she’s 73 points away from 1,000 for her career. She is also currently 10th on KU’s all-time three-point field goal list, three behind Suzi Raymont (125; 1996-2000) in ninth place.

Oklahoma State enters the game on Saturday with a record of 6-11, which includes a mark of 1-7 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cowgirls have faced three ranked teams during its current five-game slide, including an 84-58 defeat at No. 18 Oklahoma on Wednesday night in Norman. OSU is the lowest-scoring team in the Big 12, averaging 59.6 points per game while holding opponents to 57.6 points per contest, which gives them the third-best scoring defense in the league.

Kansas and Oklahoma State have met 76 times all-time on the hardwood in a series that dates back to 1976. The teams have played at least once in each season since 1981-82. Oklahoma State leads the all-time series 41-35, which includes a record of 18-13 in games played in Stillwater. Kansas last won at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Jan. 18, 2012, a stretch of nine straight games.

Up Next

Kansas completes the back-to-back against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff of that game is set for 7 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.