🏀 Jayhawks Headed to Las Vegas for South Point Shootout

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Women’s Basketball hits the road for the first time this season as the Jayhawks head to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the South Point Shootout on November 26-27.

The Jayhawks will take on No. 11/10 Tennessee on Friday, Nov. 26, at 5:30 p.m. CT, before matching up with UTEP on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. CT. Both games will be played at South Point Arena and be broadcast by FloSports.

Kansas improved to 4-0 on the year with a 79-50 victory over Saint Louis on Nov. 21 at Allen Fieldhouse, which was the Jayhawks fourth consecutive win by more than 20 points to open the season. Sophomore Ioanna Chatzileonti led the Jayhawks with a career-high 19 points on 8-of-14 shooting. She was one of four KU players in double figures, joined by Mia Vuksic (12 points), Zakiyah Franklin (11) and Taiyanna Jackson (10).

KU has had four players score in double figures in each of the past three games and nine different Jayhawks have scored 10 or more points in a game so far this season. Franklin has reached double figures in all four games, while Aniya Thomas has scored 10+ three times and Chatzileonti has twice. KU is now averaging 85.3 points per game for the year, which ranks third in the Big 12 and 22nd nationally.

Tennessee is currently ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll after improving to 4-0 on the year with a 74-70 overtime victory over Texas on Sunday, Nov. 21. The Volunteers are averaging 58.5 points per game and they have held three of their first four opponents to less than 50 points. UT holds a 3-0 advantage in the all-time series against Kansas, with two of those matchups coming in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16.

UTEP improved to 4-0 on Saturday, Nov. 20 with a 72-62 victory over Northern Arizona. The Miners have three players averaging double figures in scoring, led by Katia Gallegos at 15.3 points per game. UTEP is currently scoring an average of 79.5 points and outscoring their opponents by 19.8 points per game. Kansas leads the all-time series against UTEP 2-0, with both victories coming at Allen Fieldhouse.

Following the tournament, Kansas is back at home inside Allen Fieldhouse four times in the month of December, beginning with a visit from UTRGV on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.