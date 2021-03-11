🎾 Jayhawks Hit the Road for TCU, Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team hits the road for a pair of matches in Texas this weekend, as the Jayhawks take on TCU on Friday, March 12 at 3 p.m., CT, before playing Texas Tech on Sunday, March 14 at 12 p.m., CT.

The pair of matches are Kansas’ first since playing at Oklahoma on February 21, while the Jayhawks stand at 5-3 overall after winning four of their last five matches.

In their last time out, the Jayhawks swept Southeast Missouri State, 7-0 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on March 6.

Kansas has won each of its last two doubles points against both SEMO and Iowa State, while the Jayhawks are 4-4 in doubles play this season. The duo of Malkia Ngounoue and Julia Deming lead the way in doubles play for KU, standing at 3-1 on the season.

Kansas has been able to put together a team effort singles of late, winning nine of its last 12 singles matches. Kansas has won four or more singles matches in four matchups this season, all of which have come in wins in four of their last five matches.

After taking on TCU and Texas Tech this weekend, the Jayhawks will hit the road for one more road match against Wichita State on March 20, before returning home to host Kansas State on March 21 at 2 p.m. CT.