🥎 Jayhawks Hit Their Way to Two Victories on Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan.- The Kansas softball team won its first two games of the Rock Chalk Challenge on Friday, beating both Wichita State, 9-4, and Drake, 12-2, at Arrocha Ballpark.

Game One vs. Wichita State

Kansas got off to a strong start in the Rock Chalk Challenge with a two-run first inning against Wichita State. The Shockers would cut into the Jayhawk lead with a two-run third inning to make the game 3-2. Kansas battled back in the fourth to increase its lead back to two thanks to an RBI single by freshman Ashlyn Anderson. However, Wichita State would respond with two runs of its own in the fifth and sixth inning to make it a tied ball game heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Kansas erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a three-run home run by junior Brittany Jackson and a solo home run by senior Sam Dellinger to help give the Jayhawks the 9-4 victory.

Game Two vs. Drake

Drake lead off the first inning, getting the first run of the ballgame to take an early lead. The Jayhawks took over in the second and third innings, putting up six runs to take a 6-1 lead. The Bulldogs pulled within four by scoring one run in the fourth inning. The Jayhawks put the game out of reach thanks to a six-run fourth inning of their own. This included a three-RBI double by senior Becki Monaghan and a two-RBI triple by Jackson.

Sophomore Lexy Mills received her first win of 2020 after going 5.0 innings and recording seven strikeouts.