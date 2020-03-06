🥎 Jayhawks Hit Their Way to Two Victories on Friday
LAWRENCE, Kan.- The Kansas softball team won its first two games of the Rock Chalk Challenge on Friday, beating both Wichita State, 9-4, and Drake, 12-2, at Arrocha Ballpark.
Game One vs. Wichita State
Kansas got off to a strong start in the Rock Chalk Challenge with a two-run first inning against Wichita State. The Shockers would cut into the Jayhawk lead with a two-run third inning to make the game 3-2. Kansas battled back in the fourth to increase its lead back to two thanks to an RBI single by freshman Ashlyn Anderson. However, Wichita State would respond with two runs of its own in the fifth and sixth inning to make it a tied ball game heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Kansas erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a three-run home run by junior Brittany Jackson and a solo home run by senior Sam Dellinger to help give the Jayhawks the 9-4 victory.
Game Two vs. Drake
Drake lead off the first inning, getting the first run of the ballgame to take an early lead. The Jayhawks took over in the second and third innings, putting up six runs to take a 6-1 lead. The Bulldogs pulled within four by scoring one run in the fourth inning. The Jayhawks put the game out of reach thanks to a six-run fourth inning of their own. This included a three-RBI double by senior Becki Monaghan and a two-RBI triple by Jackson.
Sophomore Lexy Mills received her first win of 2020 after going 5.0 innings and recording seven strikeouts.
"The biggest thing that I am proud of is our team effort today. We had great chemistry and good energy from the start. We just came out here to compete. We never let Wichita State gain the momentum from us in game one, and being able to bounce back late in that game was huge. Our effort then carried over into the second game. We got down in the first inning but we bounced right back. I am super excited for Lexy Mills to have a really positive day on the mound, she's a good pitcher and we need her moving forward."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics:
- Junior Brittany Jackson went 3-for-8 (.375) with five RBI and one run combined in the two games.
- Senior Sam Dellinger went 2-for-5 (.400) with two runs and one RBI courtesy of her home run.
- Senior Miranda Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 (.667) with five runs and two RBI in the two games.
- Senior Becki Monaghan finished 4-for-6 (.667) with five RBI and one run in the two games.
- Freshman Madison Hirsch went 2-for-3 (.667) with three ones and one RBI in the game against Drake.
- Redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey finished 2-for-6 (.333) with four runs and one RBI in the two games.
- Junior Hannah Todd received her first win of the 2020 season after pitching 1.0 innings with two strikeouts against the Shockers.
- Sophomore Lexy Mills recorded 5.0 innings and seven strikeouts in her win against the Bulldogs.
Next up:
- Kansas will host Kansas City and Drake on Saturday, March 7, for day two of the Rock Chalk Challenge. Game times are set for 1:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. respectively at Rock Chalk Park.