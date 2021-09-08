⚽️ Jayhawks Host Bearcats at Rock Chalk Park Thursday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (3-2-1) returns home to face Cincinnati (4-1-1) in the first of two-straight home matches at Rock Chalk Park. The Cincinnati contest will start at 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Kansas is coming off a 1-0 win at Arkansas State on Sept. 5 and has won three of its last four matches. Cincinnati has won three straight matches after scoring a season-high five goals in the 5-0 win versus Eastern Illinois on Sept. 5.

Through six matches, Kansas has outshot its opponents 77-58, including 35-28 in shots on goal. KU has a 36-33 edge in corner kicks. KU has shown balance as six Jayhawks have six or more shots recorded. Those include senior Rylan Childers (15), freshman Raena Childers (10), sophomore Brie Severns (7), sophomore Shira Elinav (7), senior Kailey Lane (6) and freshman Maggie Gagné (6).

Cincinnati brings a three-match winning streak to Rock Chalk Park after its 5-0 win against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 5. The Bearcats have outshot opponents 74-51, including 29-23 shots on goal.

This will be the second meeting between Kansas and Cincinnati in soccer. The two teams tied 0-0 (2OT) on Sept. 6, 2018, at Cincinnati. Goalkeeper Sarah Peters picked up the shutout for the match and Kaela Hansen also started for KU. Other current Jayhawks who played in the match include Grace Wiltgen and Samantha Barnett who both came off the bench.

Kansas continues its two-game homestead when it hosts Washington State on Sunday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m. The match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Jayhawk Sports Network.