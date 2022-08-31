⚽️ Jayhawks Host Boilermakers Thursday at Rock Chalk Park

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks return to Rock Chalk Park for the first time in 11 days on Thursday night as they play the Purdue Boilermakers at 7 p.m. CT. The first 250 fans in attendance will receive thundersticks.

Kansas (3-1) enters the match riding a three-game winning streak. The Jayhawks will be looking to make it four straight victories for the first time since 2019.

Senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar (Goalkeeper of the Week) and freshman defender Assa Kante (Defender of the Week) each received conference honors on Tuesday for their performances last week. Pasar and Kante are each first-time recipients and join junior defender Mackenzie Boeve as conference players of the week this season.

Junior forward Shira Elinav also had an excellent week by scoring three goals, including two at Drake on Sunday for her first career multi-goal game. Her four points in the game were a career high and the three goals for the week nearly matched her goal total from 2021 (4).

Purdue (2-2) began its season with a 3-0 win against No. 15 USC before dropping the next two games to Vanderbilt and Kentucky. The Boilermakers bounced back on Sunday with a 2-1 win against Miami (Ohio).

Kansas is 4-1-0 all-time against Purdue, including a 2-0 record in Lawrence. The last time the teams faced each other Kansas won 2-1 on Sept. 8, 2019 in West Lafayette. Senior defender Ellie Prybylski had an assist in the match.

MATCH PROMOTION

Thursday will be International Student Night at Rock Chalk Park. Students will be able to enjoy interactions with fellow international students and student-athletes, food trucks, and more. Students are admitted FREE with a valid KU ID.

HOW TO WATCH

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network on KUAthletics.com and the Kansas Jayhawks app. Josh Klingler (play-by-play) and Sarah Gonzalez (analyst) will have the call on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Columbia this weekend to play Missouri on Sunday (Sept. 4). Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast on SEC Network.