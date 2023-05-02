🥎 Jayhawks Host No. 18 Wichita State for Midweek Action

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (22-24, 4-11 Big 12) is set to host No. 18 Wichita State (43-8, 16-2 American) Wednesday at Arrocha Ballpark. The action will begin at 5 p.m. CT.

After winning its first conference series since 2019 against Texas Tech back-to-back shutout victories on April 23-24, the Jayhawks fell to No. 1 Oklahoma in three games. The Jayhawks took an early 1-0 lead on OU Sunday, giving the Sooners their first deficit since April 2 at Texas and their first conference run allowed in nine games Sunday, April 30.

Last weekend, the Shockers swept Tulsa at Collins Family Softball Complex. WSU clinched the American regular season title with the win. Kansas faced off twice against Tulsa this season, claiming victories in both meetings.

The series against Wichita State dates back to 1978, with Kansas holding a 73-23-1 advantage. WSU has won the last three meetings, including earlier this season. Kansas last won April 21, 2021 by a score of 5-2 in Lawrence.

This season, the Jayhawks are 7-7 at home with wins over South Dakota State, Tulsa (twice), Nebraska, Kansas City and Texas Tech (twice). KU is tough to beat when its offense is working, holding an undefeated record when scoring at least six runs and leading from the fourth inning on.

Junior catcher Lyric Moore leads KU with a .310 batting average. Moore also has a team-high 40 hits, 24 RBI and 12 doubles. She leads the Big 12 conference with eight runners caught stealing. The Jayhawks have two freshmen claiming a top-five spot in batting average in left fielder Presley Limbaugh (.281) and right fielder Aynslee Linduff (.250). Limbaugh leads the team with six stolen bases.

In the circle, freshman right-hander Lizzy Ludwig has a team-low 2.39 ERA and has the second most saves in the Big 12 with four. Ludwig has also given up the ninth-fewest hits in the Big 12 (60) and a conference-low two home runs. Junior left-hander Kasey Hamilton garners the most wins on the team with 9-9 record, and she has struck out a team-leading 86 batters in 112.0 innings pitched.

PROMOTIONS

Help celebrate our nation’s veterans and first responders on Wednesday night for the annual Salute to Service game. The first 250 fans will receive Kansas Softball assorted giveaway items at the gate and all hot dogs are $1!

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

The game will be streamed via ESPN+ with Leif Lisec and Jill Dorsey Hall on the call. Fans can also listen to the Jayhawk Sports Network, or follow along live stats courtesy of kuathletics.com.