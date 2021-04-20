🥎 Jayhawks Host No. 23 Shockers for Midweek Game

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team will host No. 23 Wichita State in a midweek game slated for Wednesday, April 21 at 5 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark. The game will be KU’s Salute to Service where the Jayhawks will honor three current or former service members: George Todd (U.S. Army), Toby Travieso (Detective with San Antonio Police Department) and Harli Ridling (RN at OU Children’s Hospital in ER).

The game will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ with Leif Lisec and Jill Dorsey Hall on the call. Fans can also listen to the game on the Jayhawks IMG Radio Network. Links for both can be found on the softball schedule page.

The Jayhawks (21-17, 2-7 Big 12) are coming off a weekend hosting Texas Tech in a three-game series. The Shockers bring a 32-5-1 record into the game after battling former No. 23 UCF to an 11-inning tie.

The last time these two programs met was at the 2020 Rock Chalk Challenge. Kansas took both of these games winning the first one, 9-4, before taking the last game of the weekend, 10-7. During these two meetings, KU combined for 25 hits being led by Brittany Jackson who went 4-for-7 and Sydnee Ramsey who finished 4-for-8. Jackson also recorded four RBIs and scored two runs. In total, the Jayhawks return seven players that had at least one hit in one of the two games.

Overall, Kansas leads the series 72-20. For games played in Lawrence, Kansas, KU leads 38-8.

Last Outing

The Jayhawks are coming off a weekend against Texas Tech. KU dropped two of the three games to the Red Raiders. Kansas dropped the first game of the weekend in extra innings, 8-4, before shutting out TTU in the second game, 3-0. The Jayhawks finished the weekend with a 5-4 loss in eight innings on Sunday. Jackson led KU with five hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.

From the circle, Kasey Hamilton picked up the lone win with a 7.0 inning complete-game performance. She struck out four batters on her way to her first-career shutout as a Jayhawk. Hailey Reed pitched a combined 7.0 innings through two different games with three strikeouts. In total, all six KU pitchers saw at least 1/3 innings of work last weekend.

Up Next

Kansas hits the road at the end of the week to travel to Austin, Texas where the Jayhawks will play a three-game series against No. 9 Texas. The three games will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network with links being available on the KU softball schedule page.