🏀 Jayhawks Host No. 9/10 Texas for Senior Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Night at Allen Fieldhouse will be on Wednesday, March 2, as Kansas plays its third-consecutive top-10 opponent in No. 9/10 Texas. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.

Prior to tipoff, Kansas will honor the two senior members of the 2021-22 team: Julie Brosseau and Aniya Thomas.

Brosseau is in her second year as a Jayhawk following previous stints at Maine and Utah. This season, she surpassed the 1,000-point milestone for her career and she is second on the team with 32 made three-pointers this season.

Thomas is the longest-tenured member of the Kansas women’s basketball program, now in her fourth year at KU after coming to Lawrence from Duncanville, Texas. She has played in 108 games for the Jayhawks, with 930 points and 110 made three-pointers to her credit.

Kansas dropped to 19-7 on the year and 10-6 in Big 12 play following an 85-77 defeat at No. 5/7 Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 26, in Waco. The Jayhawks, currently fifth in the Big 12 standings, have now dropped consecutive games for the second time this season.

Kansas is receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the third consecutive week and fifth week this season. The Jayhawks are currently No. 37 in the latest NET rankings, which factors in games through Feb. 28. KU is the sixth-highest team from the Big 12 in the NET rankings and the Jayhawks are currently a No. 9 seed in the latest edition of ESPN Women’s Bracketology.

With its 70-66 victory at No. 13/12 Texas on Jan. 12, Kansas picked up the program’s first victory over a ranked opponent since 2018 and the first win over a ranked conference foe on the road since 2012. A victory over the Longhorns on Wednesday night would give Kansas just its second regular-season sweep of Texas and first since 2012.

Texas is 21-6 overall and tied for third in the Big 12 with an 11-5 record following a 62-51 win on the road at Kansas State (Feb. 23). The Longhorns are currently ranked No. 9 by the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll this week. UT is fourth in the Big 12 in scoring offense (72.9 ppg) and ranked first in the Big 12 in scoring defense (55.8 ppg) this season. The Longhorns have three players averaging better than 10 points per game, led by Aliyah Matharu at 13.3 ppg.

To celebrate Senior Night, the first 1,000 fans into Allen Fieldhouse will receive a special Senior Night poster, while the first 500 students will receive rally towels. A special online-only ticket special allows fans to purchase general admission tickets for $3 at this link.

Up Next

The Jayhawks will close out the regular season on Saturday, March 5, against No. 19 Oklahoma. Tipoff in Norman, Okla., is set for 2 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports OK.