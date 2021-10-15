🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Host Successful Alumni Meet Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team welcomed back over 20 alumni to Robinson Natatorium, as the Jayhawks held its Alumni Meet to kick off Homecoming weekend.

Over 20 Kansas swimming & diving alumni returned to Robinson Natatorium to race against current Jayhawks in several events, including the 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley in addition to diving events.

The return to Robinson Natatorium was especially rewarding for a number of Jayhawks, including Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, who won both the 50-yard backstroke and 100-yard individual medley. Amato-Hanner, who competed at KU from 2016-20, was an All-Big 12 performer as a Jayhawk and holds four top-5 all-time KU performances.

Winning both the 50-yard butterfly and 50-yard freestyle was alum Drew Dischinger, finishing in 25.57 and 24.42, respectively.

Kansas’ Kaitlyn Witt claimed the victory in the 50-yard breaststroke, finishing in 31.37.

The Jayhawks will return to Robinson Natatorium next weekend, October 22-23 to host the Kansas Double Dual against South Dakota and Missouri State.