🏊‍♀️ Jayhawks Host Successful CSCAA Open Water Championship Friday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming and diving team hosted a successful College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Open Water Championship at Lone Star Lake on Friday, which included a total of 103 athletes that competed between two races.

A total of 22 schools competed in the 5,000 meter (roughly 3.1 miles) around Lone Star Lake, including 30 males and 73 females.

The women’s race took off first, in what was an action-packed race. From the start, Purdue’s Kate Beavon swam out to a solid lead, with Nebraska’s Illaria Muzilli not too far behind. The race took the swimmers three laps around the center of the lake, before turning for the final stretch.

Beavon finished with the top time of 1:03.09, while Nebraska won the women’s team race with a total of 17 points. The Jayhawks were well represented at the finish, with Kara Church finishing ninth in 1:04.55, followed by Addie Barnes in 22nd (1:07.51.9), Katie Callahan in 27th (1:08.36.5) and Claire Campbell in 29th (1:08.37) in the top-30.

As a team, the Jayhawks finished fifth with 59 points.

Following the women’s race, the men took to the 5k open water course, where Northern Michigan’s Zach Ondrej swam to a very impressive race, leading from start to finish. Ondrej crossed the finish in 56:10.6, followed be Enzo Kiahara (1:00.13) of Emmanuel College in second place and Samuel Jyawook (1:00.16.2) of UMBC in third.

The Jayhawks will be back in action at the Sunflower Showdown on October 1, which is held at the Capital Federal Natatorium in Topeka, Kansas.