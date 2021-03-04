🏐 Kansas Hosts 2020-21 Sun Belt Champion Texas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas (5-10, 5-9 big 12) returns to action for its second match of the 2021 spring slate against Texas State (26-3, 15-1 Sun Belt) Friday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m.

The Jayhawks last played against Xavier Feb. 26, falling to the Musketeers in four sets. Jenny Mosser, Ayah Elnady and Elise McGhie each tallied double-doubles. Mosser led the Kansas offense with 16 kills with 10 digs, while Elnady recorded 14 kills and 11 digs. Elnady added two service aces and was named Big 12 Rookie of the Week – her first honor from the conference. McGhie tallied 39 assists with 11 digs.

Mosser continues to lead the Kansas offense, averaging 3.43 kills per set. Elnady is a close second with 2.43 kills per set, while Caroline Crawford tops out the group with 100-or-more kills with 109. Crawford is the Jayhawks’ team leader with 1.08 blocks per set. Rachel Langs averages 0.84 and is second to Crawford with 46 blocks to her 67.

All home matches for the 2021 spring season will be exclusive to family members of volleyball student-athletes, coaches and volleyball staff. While tickets will not be available to the general public, all Jayhawk fans are encouraged to follow Kansas volleyball through the official Kansas Jayhawks app, KUAthletics.com and social media for updates and behind-the-scenes coverage.

OPPONENT PREVIEW: TEXAS STATE

Texas State (26-3, 15-1 Sun Belt) won the conference’s automatic qualifier to the 2021 NCAA Tournament after winning the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Bobcats opened the spring season with a four-set victory over UTSA before falling to North Texas in three sets. TSU got back to its winning ways with a victory over TCU in three sets Feb. 27.

Tyeranee Scott leads Texas State with 248 kills and is second behind Kenedi Rutherford in kills per set with 2.67. Rutherford narrowly edges Scott, averaging 2.70 kills per set. Emily DeWalt aids the TSU offense, averaging 11.26 assists per set, while recording 3.17 digs per set. Good for second on the team behind Kayla Granado’s 3.89 digs per set.

UP NEXT

Kansas travels to Fort Worth March 12-13 to play its final two Big 12 volleyball matches of the 2020-21 season against TCU.