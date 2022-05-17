🏌️ Jayhawks in 6th With 1 Day to Play at NCAA Regionals

BRYAN, Texas – The Kansas Jayhawks moved up one spot into sixth place on Tuesday at the NCAA Bryan Regional and sit one shot behind Oregon State for fifth place entering Wednesday’s final round.

The top five teams in the regional will advance to the NCAA Championships later this month in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The fifth-seeded Jayhawks shot a 1-under 287 and sit at even par for the tournament through two rounds. Oregon State shot 2-over and is 1-under for the tournament. Arizona is leading the way at -13, with Texas A&M and Georgia three shots back at -10 and Pepperdine in fourth at -8.

Tennessee, the No. 4 seed in the regional, is three shots back of Kansas at +3.

The Jayhawks had three players – Harry Hillier, William Duquette and Davis Cooper – all score below par on Tuesday with matching 1-under 71s. Duquette is inside the Top 10 at -3, tied for ninth place. Hillier is inside the Top 20 at -1, tied for 17th. Cooper was inserted into the lineup on Tuesday and responded with his 71.

Senior Ben Sigel fired a 2-over 74, while sophomore Luke Kluver shot a 77. Sigel is tied for 37th, while Kluver is tied for 49th.

“The guys hung in there today,” Coach Jamie Bermel said. “I’m really proud of Davis. He subbed in for Callum (Bruce) and played like a warrior. Harry and William were under par as well. Ben shot 2-over to help with a fourth score. Luke didn’t have his best stuff today, but I know he will be ready for the final round.

“Wednesday in May, the final round of Regionals, battling to extend the season—it doesn’t get much better than that. Everyone needs to focus on their own game and everything will take care of itself.”

Duquette, a sophomore from Canada, followed up his opening-round 70 with a 71 on Tuesday. His round included four birdies at holes six, eight, 11 and 14.

Hillier picked up three straight birdies at holes six, seven and eight, before a bogey at nine dropped him to 2-under at the turn. He birdied No. 17 after a double at No. 13 to get under par for his round and inside the Top 20.

Cooper, a winner earlier this year, had a bogey-free 35 on the back nine during his round.

The Jayhawks will tee off at 8 a.m., on the 10th hole Wednesday and will be grouped with Pepperdine and Oregon State. Live stats will be available through Golfstat.