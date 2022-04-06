👟 Jayhawks in Action at Sun Angel Classic, KT Woodman Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After a week off the Kansas men’s and women’s track and field teams are back in action at the Sun Angel Classic in Tempe, Arizona and the KT Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kansas this week.

The Sun Angel Classic will begin on Thursday, April 7, while the KT Woodman Classic starts on Friday, April 8. Both meets will run through Saturday, April 9.

The Sun Angel Classic will feature a large group of Jayhawks, which begins with the combined events on Thursday. Kansas will then send a group to Wichita to compete in the KT Woodman Classic on Friday and Saturday.

The pair of meets mark the midway point of the outdoor season for the Jayhawks, as KU recently competed at the ORU Invitational and Texas Relays on March 23-26. Following this week’s competitions, the Jayhawks will be in action at the Mt. Sac Relays on April 15, followed by the Michael Johnson Invitational on April 22-23. Kansas will then return home to host the Rock Chalk Classic on April 30.

Live results for the Sun Angel Classic will be available here.