👟 Jayhawks in Action at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational this Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks men’s and women’s track and field teams will be back in action this weekend, as they travel to Lincoln, Nebraska to compete in the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

This year marks the 45th annual Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, including Kansas’ first appearance at the meet since 2017. The meet begins on Friday at 12 p.m., with the start of the men’s heptathlon, before continuing with field events at 4 p.m., and running events at 6 p.m., on Friday. Saturday’s action picks back up at 9:30 a.m.

Kansas will have over 60 entries competing at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational this weekend, as the Jayhawks look to improve their marks from earlier this season. Kansas will be among several Division I programs at the meet, including the No. 19 Iowa women, No. 23 Illinois men, Nebraska, Maryland, Tulane, Drake, Kansas City and Texas State, among others.

This weekend’s Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational is the fifth meet of the year for the Jayhawks, after sending 10 individuals to compete at the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, South Carolina a week ago. The Jayhawks are in the midst of an eight-meet road trip, which includes the Big 12 Indoor Championship in Ames, Iowa on February 28-29 and the NCAA Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico on March 13-14.

Entering the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, the Kansas men rank No. 19 in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) week two ratings index, marking the Jayhawks’ 12th consecutive appearance in the top-25.

Four Jayhawks enter the weekend ranked in the top-20 in the country in their respective events, including Gleb Dudarev (weight throw), Zach Bradford (pole vault), Mariah Kuykendoll (400 meters) and Treyvon Ferguson (triple jump). Dudarev ranks No. 1 in the country in the weight throw, while garnering watch list honors from The Bowerman – collegiate track & field’s highest honor on Thursday.

Following the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, Kansas will split up between the Iowa State Classic and Tyson Invitational on February 14-15. The Tyson Invitational will be the first of two meets in Fayetteville, Arkansas this year, while the Jayhawks will return to Ames, Iowa for the Big 12 Indoor Championship on February 28-29.

For more information on the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, including full start lists, meet schedule and more, click here.