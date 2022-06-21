👟 Jayhawks in Action at USATF Outdoor Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track and field will be represented by nine Jayhawks at the 2022 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships and the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from Thursday, June 23 through Sunday, June 26.

Kansas will be represented by freshmen Peter Walsdorf (5,000 meters, 3,000 meters), Jaden Patterson (triple jump), Quenton Walion (1,500 meters) and Christopher Stone (3,000-meter steeplechase) at the 2022 USATF U20 Championships.

The Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships will feature six current and former Jayhawks, including Sydney Conley (long jump), Christina Clemons (100-meter hurdles), Rylee Anderson (high jump), Bryce Hoppel (800 meters) and Zach Bradford (pole vault). Both meets will stream live across NBC Sports, Peacock and USATF.TV. A full television schedule can be found here.

Those competing in the Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships are vying for a spot at the 2022 World Outdoor Championships, to be held July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon. Individuals who place in the top-three of their respective event qualify for the World Championships.

At the 2022 World Championships, Kansas track and field head coach Stanley Redwine will serve as head coach for the USATF men’s team in the first World Championships held on U.S. soil. Redwine previously served as an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo.

For a full schedule of events for the USATF Outdoor Championships, see below:

USATF U20 Outdoor Championships (All Times Central)

Thursday, June 23

10:27 p.m. Peter Walsdorf, Men’s 5,000 Meters Final

Saturday, June 25

5:25 p.m. Jaden Patterson, Men’s Triple Jump Final

7:03 p.m. Quenton Walion, Men’s 1,500 Meters Final

7:13 p.m. Christopher Stone, Men’s 3,000 Meter Steeplechase Final

8:01 p.m. Peter Walsdorf, Men’s 3,000 Meters Final

USATF Outdoor Championships

Thursday, June 23

7:15 p.m. Sydney Conley, Women’s Long Jump Final

Friday, June 24

7:10 p.m. Christina Clemons, Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles First Round

8:15 p.m. Rylee Anderson, Women’s High Jump Final

9:46 p.m. Bryce Hoppel, Men’s 800 Meters Semifinal

Saturday, June 25

2:00 p.m. Zach Bradford, Men’s Pole Vault Final

3:04 p.m. Christina Clemons, Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Semifinal*

4:41 p.m. Christina Clemons, Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Final*

Sunday, June 26

3:48 p.m. Bryce Hoppel, Men’s 800 Meters Final*

*Must qualify