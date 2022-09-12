⛳ Jayhawks in Ninth After Day One in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Behind a 4-under 68 in the opening round by freshman Jordan Rothman, Kansas women’s golf is in ninth place after two rounds at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational played on the UNM Championship Course in Albuquerque, N.M., Monday.

The 17-team tournament field played 36 holes Monday and KU shot a 292 (+4) in its first round with a 297 (+9) in the afternoon. KU is 13-over through two of three rounds and seven shots from the top six. Ohio State leads the tourney at 8-under, four shots ahead of second-place Kent State.

“I was really proud of our fight and competitiveness today,” Kansas head coach Lindsay Kuhle said. “It was a total team effort and every player contributed. We had some great finishes in both rounds with birdies on the last hole which really shows their physical and mental toughness.”

Rothman’s 4-under, which included four birdies and 14 pars, was tied for second in the tournament following the first round of the day. Her 68 tied her collegiate career low shot in the second round of the 2021 Dick McGuire Invitational on the same UMN Championship Course. In the afternoon, Rothman posted an even-par 72 and her two-round 140 (-4) has her in fifth place in the 93-golfer field and just one shot from second. Kent State’s Mayka Hoogeboom leads the tournament with a two-round 135 (-9) that included a 7-under 65 in her second round.

KU graduate senior Esme Hamilton shot a 1-under 71 in her opening round that included four birdies. A transfer from Tennessee-Chattanooga, Hamilton is tied for 22nd with a two-round 146 (+2).

“It was fun to see Jordan go low in the first round as well as Esme,” Kuhle said. “And it was great to see Jordan to have a consistent 72 in the second round.”

Senior Pear Pooratanaopa is at 150 (+6), followed by junior Hanna Hawks at 153 (+9). Hawks is playing the event as an individual and her scores do not count in the team total.

Playing in their first collegiate event, freshmen Katie Ruge (156) and Anna Shultse (157) both improved from round one to round two. Shultse improved nine shots from her first round with a 2-over 74 in her second round, while Ruge bettered her opening round by two shots with a 77 in the afternoon.

“We’re such a good ball striking team and when we can get it all to come together and make some putts we have the ability to really go low and shoot some special rounds which we saw today,” Kuhle said.

The third and final round of the Dick McGuire Invitational will get underway Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. (Central).