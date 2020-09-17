🏈 Jayhawks in the NFL: Week 2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Week two of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday, with the Cincinnati Bengals taking on the Cleveland Browns at 7:20 p.m., on the NFL Network. Kansas’ Hakeem Adeniji looks to make his Thursday Night football debut in just his second-career game.

Last week, the Bengals lost their opener against Chris Harris Jr., and the Los Angeles Chargers, 16-13. The game marked the first of Adeniji’s NFL career, though he did not see the field.

For Bradley McDougald, the New York Jets host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 12 p.m., on FOX. Last week, McDougald made his first-career start for the Jets, totaling eight tackles, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery. McDougald spent the previous three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

After a week one loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys and Dorance Armstrong Jr., will look to bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at 12 p.m., on FOX. Armstrong opened his third NFL season last Sunday by recording one tackle.

After overcoming a 17-point deficit in week one, Steven Sims Jr., and the Washington Football Team will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 3:05 p.m., on FOX. Last week, Sims made his third-career start with Washington, grabbing three catches for 15 yards, while returning five punts for 17 yards. In his rookie season, Sims had the second-most kick return yards in the NFL (819), while returning one kickoff for a touchdown.

NFL veteran Chris Harris Jr., is now in his 10th NFL season – and his first with the Los Angeles Chargers. Last week, Harris and the Chargers took down the Cincinnati Bengals, with Harris starting and recording three tackles. The Chargers will look for their second win of the season as they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 3:25 p.m., on CBS.