🏐 Jayhawks Overpower Buffaloes, 3-1

WICHITA, Kan. – The No. 22 Kansas volleyball team won its third-straight match with a 3-1 win against Colorado (25-23, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20) on Friday afternoon to close out its run in the Shocker Volleyball Classic at Koch Arena.

"I was pleased with our pass and serve game, and we got better offensively as the match went on. Colorado represented the physicality we will consistently see in conference play, so it was good to see our positive response to that."

The Jayhawks (5-1) executed a gritty performance against the Buffaloes (5-2), who found themselves in the lead for a good duration of both the second and third sets. With strong contributions from multiple players on the KU side, however, KU remained unbeaten in contests away from home at 4-0.

Junior Camryn Turner was undoubtedly the difference maker in Colorado match, leading KU with 18 total digs while also adding 33 assists, five kills and an ace to her stat line.

Junior Ayah Elnady was Kansas’ strongest attacker against the Buffs, posting a team-leading 11 kills, hitting .286 and also adding two aces. Elnady executed her second double-double in a row, tallying 10 total digs.

In just her second match of the season, sophomore Katie Dalton posted a team-high four service aces, three of which came consecutively in the fourth set to push the Jayhawks ahead 14-10. Dalton also added the second-most digs on the day with 11 total.

UP NEXT

Kansas will have a quick turnaround, hosting Oral Roberts on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.