🏌️‍♂️ Jayhawks into Top 10 at Bulls Bay

BULLS BAY, S.C. – The Kansas Men’s Golf team moved up into the top 10 in the second round of the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate on Monday at Bulls Bay Golf Club.

The Jayhawks improved their team score by four shots in the second round and shot one-over par as a team. Kansas is tied with Marquette for 10th and is three shots behind West Virginia for ninth.

Harry Hillier had the low round of the day for Kansas, posting a one-under 71 one day after he shot an even-par 72 to open the tournament. He is -1 for the tournament and tied for 17th. Among those he is tied with is Luke Kluver, who shot an even-par 72 after shooting a 71 in the opening round.

Hillier had three birdies on his round, including on his 13th hole when he birdied to get to under-par for his round. He picked up pars on his final five holes to card a 71. Kluver, on the other hand, ran into some trouble on his front-nine, shooting a three-over 38. But on his back nine, he was unflappable. Kluver, who teed off on No. 10, birdied holes No. 3, 4 and 8 to card a 34 on his back nine and fight to get back to even par for his round.

Kluver posted back-to-back top-10s entering this tournament is two shots away from entering the top 10 in this tournament with one more round to play.

Ben Sigel also shot an even-par 72 on Monday is tied for 47th at +3 for the tournament. Sigel eagled the par-four 16th, and then birdied No. 17. He parred all nine of his holes on the back. William Duquette shot a two-over 74 and improved his score by one from the first round. He totaled five birdies on his round, including three on par-fours.

Davis Cooper, playing as an individual, shot a 79, and is +13 for the tournament. Zach Sokolosky also shot a 79 and is +16.

The Jayhawks will complete play at Bulls Bay on Tuesday in the third and final round. To follow along, you can view live stats here.