🏀 Jayhawks Invited to NBA Pre-Draft Camps

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball players Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji and Jalen Wilson have been selected to participate in upcoming NBA camps in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft.

On Monday, June 14, Garrett and Wilson were among the 40 draft prospects named to the NBA G League Elite Camp which runs June 19-21 in Chicago. On Tuesday, Agbaji was listed on the attendees for the NBA Draft Combine, which runs June 21-27, also in Chicago. Following the camps, the individuals will work out for teams with the hopes of being drafted on July 29.

Wilson and Agbaji will retain NCAA eligibility while testing the draft process. Per NCAA rules, student-athletes can participate in the NBA draft process and return to school if withdrawn by Wednesday, July 7.

Garrett was the 2020 Naismith and ESPN.com Defensive Player of the Year and the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, the Dallas guard ranked in the Big 12 in assist-to-ratio (third at 1.9), steals (fifth at 1.6) and assists (10th at 3.7) in addition to being named Senior CLASS Award All-American First Team and All-Big 12 Second Team. A three-time Big 12 All-Defensive Team member, KU posted a 106-30 record, including a 47-5 mark in Allen Fieldhouse while Garrett was at Kansas. Garrett ended his KU career with 984 points. His 181 all-time steals are tied for 10th most in KU history and his 351 career assists rank 19th most at KU.

Wilson was a redshirt freshman in 2020-21 who averaged 11.8 points per game and led Kansas with 7.9 rebounds per contest. The Denton, Texas, forward appeared in 28 games with 26 starts and was named to the 2021 Big 12 All-Newcomer and Big 12 All-Freshman teams. Wilson was a unanimous choice by the league coaches for the all-freshman squad after posting nine double-doubles in 2020-21. His 7.9 rebound average ranks second on the KU all-time freshman list, only trailing Joel Embiid’s 8.1 rpg in 2013-14. His nine double-doubles were second most in the Big 12 in 2020-21.

As a junior, Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection for the second-straight season, averaging 14.1 points paired with 3.7 rebounds per game. Agabji, from Kansas City, Mo., ranked fourth in the Big 12 in 3-point field goal percentage (38.3%), while leading the conference in 3-point field goals made per game (2.6). Agbaji has started 77 straight games for KU and has 920 career points. His 147 career 3-pointers made are 18th in KU history and his 418 3-pointers attempted are 16th.